All set in AJK to launch 5-day national polio eradication drive from Feb 17

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, all is set to launch the five-day national polio-eradication drive from Monday , it was officially announced.

More than 7.11 lakh children of under 5 years of age would be administered the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign, the State Health authorities told APP here on Sunday.

In Muzaffarabad district, 124,249 children up to five year age would be administered anti-polio vaccines and Vitamin A-drops and for this purpose 359 mobile teams had been constituted, while 58 fixed and 19 transit points had been set up by Polio Eradication Committee.

The state health department's Polio Eradication wing had made adequate arrangement to execute the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

A control room has also been set up at the deputy commissioner office.

Highlighting the salient features of the anti-polio campaign, the health department's spokesperson said over 2004 mobile para-medical staff teams had been constituted, whereas 397 fixed units and 124 transit points at prominent public places including buses and wagons stands were set up in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Hattiyan (Jhelum valley ), Neelam valley, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Bhimbher and Rawalakot to administer the anti-polio vaccine drops.

At least 63 zonal supervisors will look after the campaign conducted by 481 in charges of different areas of AJK.

The fixed centers have been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops from 8.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m.

The total staff involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers, will visit door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the campaign.

The spokesperson underlined that there had been no any case of polio disease to any child was detected in Azad Jammu & Kashmir during last 19 years.