All set to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 04 (APP):All is set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Azad Jammu and Kashmiron on Saturday, February 05, to reiterate solidarity with the people of entire Indian held Jammu and Kashmir coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris' legitimate right to self-determination.

India is keeping a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation at the might of her occupational military power since October 27, 1947 against the aspirations of the people of the State.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, 2019 sinister forced action of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The bleeding occupied valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupying Indian guns.

It would be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion to observe the Day.

In AJK, arrangements have been designed to observe the Day with traditional zeal and fervor and renewed pledge of Kashmiris to continue their just and principled struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination.

Mass public rallies and demonstration in all small and major towns and cities across the liberated territory of AJK will be the hallmark of the Day to convey to the brethren of IIOJK the message of continual extension of full moral, political and diplomatic support by Pakistan to their just and principled struggle.

Mirpur and adjoining Jhelum district authorities have given final touches to enthusiastic simple but impressive and colorful program (due to prevailing fifth Covid-19 spell) to be held at Mangla Bridge, gateway to this part of Jammu and Kashmir state, where a joint solidarity rally by the people of Pakistan and AJK, under the set SOPs because of Corona Virus, will be the main feature of the Day.

People and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Kashmir solidarity day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the motherland from the Indian manacles.

The Day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Besides mass rallies, symposia, walk-for-peace, conventions meetings and speech declamations, a unique ceremony at all the six bridges, linking Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir-where the solidarity ceremony comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris to convey integrity, unity and cohesion with each other.

While commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, PTI AJK leader and former Chairman Mirpur Development Authority Ch. Muhammad Sideeque Advocate said "nevertheless, the Kashmir liberation movement is in full momentum in Jammu and Kashmir state without having any set back in it by political conditions prevailing in Pakistan, celebration of the Day has always marked an impact on the liberation movement, by giving it fresh impetus".

Chairing a joint meeting of his party workers and representatives from various segments of the civil society to give final shape to the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day in the district, Ch. Sideeque said said that the schedule of the Feb. 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day this year was more important as the solidarity of people of Pakistan with J & K people would convey a new message of dedication and commitment to the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian bondage, continuing for the last over seven decades.

The PTI AJK leader pointed out that the fact remains the people of Jammu and Kashmir come what may, would never accept statuesque and finally India shall have to get out of the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that it was crystal clear that destiny of Jammu and Kashmir state lie in its freedom and in an end to Indian usurpation and forcible occupation of the state.

Ch. Sideeuque said that this year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor to mark the Day with the renewal of the pledge of maintaining – rather strengthening the solidarity and integrity with the brethren of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for security freedom of the motherland from Indian shackles – besides with the government and the people of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in all respect.

Commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, President of his own faction of Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Mirpur and chief of Insaf Traders wing Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan said here on Friday that the Kashmir liberation movement was in full momentum in Jammu and Kashmir state and the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day always marked an impact on the liberation movement, by giving it fresh momentum this day of Feb. 5 every year.

Addressing a meeting of the local business community belonging to his organization, held here on Friday to give final shape to the observance of the Kashmir solidarity day in this district of Kashmiri expatriates, Raja Khalid said that the scheduled Feb. 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day was more important as the solidarity of people of Pakistan with J & K state people would convey a renewed message of full solidarity, cohesion, dedication and commitment to the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian bondage, continuing for the last over 75 years.

The meeting gave final shape for enthusiastically participating in the scheduled Kashmir solidarity day programs in the district including the mega event of the Solidarity Rally to be staged at Mangla bridge, the gate way to this part of Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state from Pakistan, the key event to mark the day of national and international significance, to reiterate full solidarity with the suffering population of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir – including the much-targeted about 9 million Muslim population of the bleeding IIOJK State.

It may be added that the grand Mangla bridge Kashmir solidarity Day ceremony will be held simultaneously with the nation-wide program at 9.30 am on February 5, the local district authorities have said on Friday while elaborating the program of the mega event scheduled to be hosted in this district to mark the day.