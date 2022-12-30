UrduPoint.com

All Ski Resorts In Xinjiang Fully Open

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

All ski resorts in Xinjiang fully open

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :All 84 ski resorts in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have opened fully to the public. More than 50,000 vouchers were issued to boost local ice and snow tourism, a regional government spokesperson said Friday.

The characteristics of ice and snow tourism in Xinjiang are very distinct, said spokesperson Elijan Anayat at a press conference.

Located in the golden latitudes of ice and snow, Xinjiang is rich in ice and snow resources. Its endowment of ice and snow resources is comparable to the European Alps and the Rocky Mountains in North America.

There are more than 18,600 large and small glaciers covering over 24,000 square km, accounting for 42 percent of the glacier area in China.

The thick and large amount of "powder snow" suitable for skiing, good climate, slow wind speed, sunshine, and high mountains with moderate slopes have enabled the region to become a preferred destination for ice and snow sports.

The regional culture and tourism department has released 12 boutique ice and snow tourism routes involving culture, food, sports, and other elements and covering most prefectures and cities in Xinjiang. A total of 180 activities focusing on ice and snow tourism were also announced throughout Xinjiang.

Related Topics

Snow Sports China Gold All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

4 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

4 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.