All US and NATO troops leave Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan: US defence official

Kabul, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :All US and NATO troops have left Bagram Air Base, a US defence official told AFP Friday, signalling the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan was imminent.

"All coalition forces are off Bagram," the official -- who asked not to be identified -- said without specifying when the last US and NATO troops left the base, 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Kabul.

He did not say when the base will be officially handed over to Afghan forces.