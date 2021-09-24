(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :For the first time poetry of national poet of Pakistan Allama Iqbal has been translated in Portuguese language by Marco Luccesi, the chairman Brazil academy of letters.

This was stated by chairman Pakistan Academy of letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Friday.

He said that the book entitled 'Prelude' was the first translation of poems by Allama Iqbal in Brazil.

The book would be released at the end of October.

Dr. Yousuf said that Lucchesi has already translated Rumi and was now dealing with Yunus Emre's translation. His two books of Rumi were awarded in Brazil. In Prelude, there were also some excerpts from Iqbal's thesis on Persian philosophy.

Lucchesi was the president of the Brazilian Academy of Letters, professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, poet, writer, editor and translator. He has just a passive knowledge of urdu.