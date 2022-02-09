- Home
Alleged Associate Of Ex-Honduran President Gets Life In US Jail For Drug Trafficking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 08:50 AM
New York, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An alleged associate of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was on Tuesday sentenced by a New York judge to life in prison for drug trafficking.
Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez was also ordered to pay almost $152 million for smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States and for weapons possession.
Fuentes was found guilty in March 2021 following a two-week trial.
He was convicted of three counts after a day and a half of deliberations in a Manhattan Federal court.
During the trial, US prosecutors said Hernandez had helped Fuentes smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States -- an allegation the ex-president denied.
Hernandez's brother, Tony Hernandez, was sentenced to life in prison for large-scale drug trafficking last year.
Prosecutors had said he was the middle man between Fuentes and the former president, who has not been charged.