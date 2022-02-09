UrduPoint.com

Alleged Associate Of Ex-Honduran President Gets Life In US Jail For Drug Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Alleged associate of ex-Honduran president gets life in US jail for drug trafficking

New York, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An alleged associate of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was on Tuesday sentenced by a New York judge to life in prison for drug trafficking.

Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez was also ordered to pay almost $152 million for smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States and for weapons possession.

Fuentes was found guilty in March 2021 following a two-week trial.

He was convicted of three counts after a day and a half of deliberations in a Manhattan Federal court.

During the trial, US prosecutors said Hernandez had helped Fuentes smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States -- an allegation the ex-president denied.

Hernandez's brother, Tony Hernandez, was sentenced to life in prison for large-scale drug trafficking last year.

Prosecutors had said he was the middle man between Fuentes and the former president, who has not been charged.

Related Topics

Man Manhattan Orlando New York United States March Million Court

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

9 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

9 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

9 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

9 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

9 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>