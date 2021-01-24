UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alleged Drug Lord Dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo' Arrested In Amsterdam

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Alleged drug lord dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo' arrested in Amsterdam

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The alleged ringleader of Asia's biggest crime syndicate and one of the world's most wanted men has been arrested in the Netherlands, with Australian authorities pushing Sunday for his extradition to face trial.

Police had been chasing alleged drug kingpin Tse Chi Lop, 57, for years until his arrest by Dutch police on Friday acting on a request from Australia's Federal police.

In a statement Sunday, Australian authorities said a man "of significant interest" to law enforcement agencies had been detained. A police spokeswoman confirmed his name as Tse Chi Lop.

The Chinese-born Canadian citizen has been dubbed Asia's "El Chapo" in reference to the nickname of Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, now serving a life sentence in a US prison.

Dutch police spokesman Thomas Aling confirmed that "a suspect who figured on Europol's list of the most wanted persons" was arrested on Friday morning after landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

Aling, speaking to AFP on Sunday, would not say where the flight originated.

"This person is currently incarcerated, waiting to see what will happen as it has to do with an Australian investigation," Aling added.

"An extradition will take place at Australia's request, and the matter will proceed like that.

" "Australia would like to have this gentleman," he added, calling the suspect "a big boy" for Canberra.

Tse Chi Lop has been named by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the suspected leader of the Asian mega-cartel known as "Sam Gor", a major producer and supplier of methamphetamines globally.

Sam Gor is believed to launder its billions in drug money through businesses springing up in Southeast Asia's Mekong region -- including casinos, hotels and real estate.

Australia's federal police said Friday's arrest followed an operation that in 2012-13 nabbed 27 people linked to a crime syndicate spanning five countries.

The group were accused of importing "substantial quantities of heroin and methamphetamine" into Australia, long a lucrative market for drug traffickers.

"The syndicate targeted Australia over a number of years, importing and distributing large amounts of illicit narcotics, laundering the profits overseas and living off the wealth obtained from crime," the Australian police said.

As part of the 2012-13 raids across Melbourne, police seized AUS$9 million (US$7 million) worth of assets, including cash, designer handbags, casino chips and jewellery.

Related Topics

World Police Australia United Nations Drugs Canberra Melbourne Man Amsterdam Netherlands Money Sunday Market From Asia Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

40 minutes ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

40 minutes ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

2 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.