Alleged Ghosn accomplices admit escape role in Tokyo court

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :An American father-son duo accused of helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn jump bail and flee Japan admitted their role in the audacious escape in a Tokyo court Monday.

Former special forces operative Michael Taylor, 60, and his son Peter, 28, said they did not dispute the details of the indictment against them laid out by prosecutors in their first court appearance.