UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alleged Ghosn Accomplices Admit Escape Role In Tokyo Court

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Alleged Ghosn accomplices admit escape role in Tokyo court

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :An American father-son duo accused of helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn jump bail and flee Japan admitted their role in the audacious escape in a Tokyo court Monday.

Former special forces operative Michael Taylor, 60, and his son Peter, 28, said they did not dispute the details of the indictment against them laid out by prosecutors in their first court appearance.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Nissan Court

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to present budget for next FY2021-22 t ..

16 minutes ago

India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 June 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Virus vaccine, rich should help the poo ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.76 million

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.