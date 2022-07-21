Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :US authorities were on Wednesday searching for the suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker in 2021, after admitting he was accidentally released from custody months ago.

James Howard Jackson, 19, is charged with shooting Ryan Fischer with a handgun near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles during an attempted kidnapping of the star's valuable French bulldogs.

Jackson was released in April due to a "clerical error," the US Marshals Service acknowledged, describing him as armed and dangerous.

It offered $5,000 for information about Jackson, one of three men charged with attempted murder and robbery over the attack.

Two of the suspects got out of a vehicle and demanded Fischer hand over the pets at gunpoint.

Fischer was shot in a struggle before the men fled with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

A third dog, Miss Asia, ran away during the encounter before returning to Fischer, who suffered serious chest injuries.

Police said they do not believe the suspects targeted the dogs because of their famous owner, but because they are a coveted breed that can sell for thousands of Dollars.

At the time, the three men were described by Los Angeles police as "documented gang members."A 50-year-old woman handed the two missing pets in to the police two days after the theft and was later also arrested. Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return.