Allegiant Air Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX Jets, Options For 50 More

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Allegiant Air orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets, options for 50 more

New York, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Boeing reached an agreement to sell low-cost US carrier Allegiant Air 50 of its 737 MAX planes, with an option for another 50, the companies announced Wednesday.

"The infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future," said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant, which currently operates a fleet comprised of planes from Boeing's rival Airbus.

