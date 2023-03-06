UrduPoint.com

Allegri Laments Kean 'mistake' After 40-second Red Card

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Allegri laments Kean 'mistake' after 40-second red card

Milan, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Massimiliano Allegri bemoaned Juventus striker Moise Kean being sent off just 40 seconds after coming off the bench in his team's damaging 1-0 defeat at Roma on Sunday.

Kean lost his head after a tussle with match-winner Gianluca Mancini, inexplicably booting the Italy defender to the ground and then heading for the tunnel to the delight of the home fans.

"In the last few minutes he could have helped us. He made a mistake, he apologised but he made a mistake because he put the team in difficulty," Allegri said to DAZN.

"He needs to learn from this, when you come on you can make a difference. Apart from anything else it was a foul to us before and he just reacted wrongly.

"It's not a question of frustration, Kean made a mistake, and that's it." Kean's rapid red card was not the fastest in Serie A history however, that honour being reserved for Giulio Migliaccio who lasted just 32 seconds of Atalanta's win over Palermo in 2015.

Mancini shot Roma fourth, 12 points ahead of Juve who have little hope of Champions League football next season unless their 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity is overturned on appeal.

Juve's only realistic route of entering Europe's top competition is by winning the Europa League, with the first leg of their last-16 tie with Freiburg coming up in Turin on Thursday.

Related Topics

Football Europe Roma Freiburg Turin Palermo Italy Sunday 2015 From Top Juventus

Recent Stories

Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovere ..

Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is not accep ..

23 minutes ago
 7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVER ..

7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Invites Passengers to “Innovate To ..

Dubai Customs Invites Passengers to “Innovate Together” with New Idea Submis ..

29 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islam ..

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Congratul ..

29 minutes ago
 realme GT3 Combines Mind-bending Charging Technolo ..

Realme GT3 Combines Mind-bending Charging Technology with Safety and Battery Lon ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.