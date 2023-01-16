UrduPoint.com

Allen, Bills Survive Scare To Edge Past Dolphins

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Allen, Bills survive scare to edge past Dolphins

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Josh Allen shrugged off an error-strewn display to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Bills quarterback Allen threw two interceptions and gave up a fumble touchdown to effectively gift underdogs Miami 24 points before finally leading Buffalo to victory at Highmark Stadium.

"All that matters is surviving and advancing - doesn't matter how we win it's if we win," Allen said afterwards.

"I'm proud of the guys for playing the way they did.

"We did some good things today; I did some bad things today. So some things to learn from and we'll grow from it." The heavily favored Bills looked to be motoring towards a comprehensive win after a dominant start in Buffalo.

Allen connected with Dawson Knox from six yards for the opening score and then James Cook rushed over from 12 yards to put the Bills 14-0 ahead.

A Tyler Bass field goal made it 17-0 with Buffalo firmly in control against a Miami team forced to start third choice quarterback Skylar Thompson.

But Miami got back into the game with three field goals from Jason Sanders to trim the Bills' lead to 17-9.

An Allen interception then handed Miami good field position at the Buffalo 18-yard line and Thompson found tight end Mike Gesicki for a touchdown.

A two-point conversion levelled the score at 17-17 before another Bass field goal allowed Buffalo to regain the lead at 20-17 at the break.

But Miami came roaring back at the start of the third quarter, with Eric Rowe flattening Allen to force a fumble.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler scooped up the loose ball and gleefully scampered into the end zone to help Miami take a 24-20 lead.

Allen steadied the ship however with back-to-back touchdown drives for Buffalo.

First he teed up veteran receiver Cole Beasley from six yards to restore Buffalo's lead at 27-24.

The Bills quarterback, who finished with 352 passing yards and three touchdowns, then found Gabe Davis with a dart from 23 yards to put Buffalo 10 points clear at 34-24.

Miami set up a tense finale when Jeff Wilson rushed over from close range early in the fourth quarter to put the Dolphins within a field goal at 34-31.

But Buffalo's defense held firm to ensure the Bills advanced.

"The turnovers really let them back in the game," Allen said. "It's just things you can't do -- you can't expect to win like that. So some things to clean up."

