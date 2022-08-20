Allen denied ton as Kiwis labor against West Indies

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Finn Allen fell just short of a maiden One-Day International century as New Zealand were dismissed for 212 off 48.2 overs against the West Indies in the second fixture of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday.

Opening batsman Allen's 96 off 117 balls with seven fours and three sixes was one of just four double-figure innings as the Black Caps, 1-0 down in the series, were again found wanting against the home side's combination of spin and pace.

In just his second ODI, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair claimed four for 41, including the last three wickets, terminating a last-wicket stand of 31 between Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult with a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Boult.

Former captain Jason Holder set the tone for the match with an excellent opening spell, the fast-medium bowler snaring two early wickets and then returning to end Allen's quest for the hundred in finishing with three for 24 off nine overs.

New Zealand's only substantial partnership, 84 for the fourth wicket between Allen and Daryl Mitchell (41), ended just before a lengthy rain delay when the middle-order batsman hoisted a Sinclair delivery to Akeal Hosein at deep midwicket.