UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alli Sorry As FA Probe Spur Star's Coronavirus Post

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Alli sorry as FA probe Spur star's coronavirus post

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Dele Alli has apologised for posting a social media video which has prompted a Football Association probe after the Tottenham star appeared to joke about the coronavirus.

Alli's Snapchat video showed him wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge with the message 'Corona whattt, please listen with volume'.

The 23-year-old moved the camera towards an Asian man before showing a bottle of antiseptic hand wash captioned 'This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me'.

The video, apparently taken while Alli was on holiday during the Premier League's current winter break, was subsequently deleted after several complaints were made.

With the coronavirus having claimed the lives of over 900 people in mainland China, the FA are reported to have written to Alli to ask him to explain his post.

The England midfielder could face a ban or fine and he tried to limit the damage by apologising in a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"Hi guys, it's Dele; I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday," he said.

"It wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.

"I don't want you to have that impression of me because it wasn't funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.

"It isn't something that should be joked about. I'm sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China."The FA's guidelines around media comments and social media posts remind participants that it will consider charges under Rule E3 if it is felt that someone has acted in an improper manner or brings the game into disrepute.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva was banned for one game and fined £50,000 earlier this season after what was deemed an inappropriate tweet to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Related Topics

Football China Social Media Fine Man Post Media All Asia Premier League Tottenham Airport Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

21 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

51 minutes ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

51 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

1 hour ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.