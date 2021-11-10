UrduPoint.com

Allianz Seeks Quick End To Legal Troubles As Business Booms

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Allianz seeks quick end to legal troubles as business booms

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :German insurance giant Allianz said Wednesday it wanted to draw a line "quickly" under legal troubles encountered by its US subsidiary Allianz Global Investors, as it published strong third-quarter results.

American investment funds, which suffered big losses on Allianz investment products during the pandemic, have brought a series of civil complaints against the German group.

The suits relate to a structured investment fund known as Alpha, which is housed in the group's US subsidiary Allianz Global Investors (GI), one of the largest asset managers globally.

Allianz has been cooperating with an investigation by the US markets watchdog, the US Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC, and a criminal inquiry by the US Department of Justice, which opened in August.

Finding a "reasonable and economic solution" to the litigation had the "highest priority", Allianz chief financial officer Giulio Terzariol said in a conference call.

"We would like to find a solution relatively quickly," he added.

Allianz was "not yet capable" of quantifying the risk from the suits in its accounts, Terzariol said.

Undaunted by legal troubles, investors poured a further 26 billion Euros into Allianz's asset management funds, Allianz GI and PIMCO.

Overall, the German group's net profit in the third quarter increased by 2.3 percent year-on-year to 2.1 billion euros, while its operating profit, a measure closely watched by investors, was up 11.3 percent at 3.2 billion euros.

On the back of that performance, Allianz said it now expected its operating profit for the year to be "at the higher end of the target range of 12 billion euros, plus or minus one billion euros.""This was our strongest-ever third quarter," Allianz CEO Oliver Baete said in a statement.

"I see this as a confirmation of our ability to serve customers and investors alike," Baete said.

Related Topics

Exchange German August Criminals Market From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

12 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal ..

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

12 minutes ago
 Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commenda ..

Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

16 minutes ago
 PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

18 minutes ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.