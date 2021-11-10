Allianz seeks quick end to legal troubles as business booms

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :German insurance giant Allianz said Wednesday it wanted to draw a line "quickly" under legal troubles encountered by its US subsidiary Allianz Global Investors, as it published strong third-quarter results.

American investment funds, which suffered big losses on Allianz investment products during the pandemic, have brought a series of civil complaints against the German group.

The suits relate to a structured investment fund known as Alpha, which is housed in the group's US subsidiary Allianz Global Investors (GI), one of the largest asset managers globally.

Allianz has been cooperating with an investigation by the US markets watchdog, the US Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC, and a criminal inquiry by the US Department of Justice, which opened in August.

Finding a "reasonable and economic solution" to the litigation had the "highest priority", Allianz chief financial officer Giulio Terzariol said in a conference call.

"We would like to find a solution relatively quickly," he added.

Allianz was "not yet capable" of quantifying the risk from the suits in its accounts, Terzariol said.

Undaunted by legal troubles, investors poured a further 26 billion Euros into Allianz's asset management funds, Allianz GI and PIMCO.

Overall, the German group's net profit in the third quarter increased by 2.3 percent year-on-year to 2.1 billion euros, while its operating profit, a measure closely watched by investors, was up 11.3 percent at 3.2 billion euros.

On the back of that performance, Allianz said it now expected its operating profit for the year to be "at the higher end of the target range of 12 billion euros, plus or minus one billion euros.""This was our strongest-ever third quarter," Allianz CEO Oliver Baete said in a statement.

"I see this as a confirmation of our ability to serve customers and investors alike," Baete said.