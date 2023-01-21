Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday there was "no alternative" but for the West to give Ukraine heavy tanks, as Germany failed to say whether or not it would provide its much sought-after Leopards.

Expectations had grown ahead of a crucial US-led meeting on boosting military aid to Ukraine that the allies would agree to send German-made Leopard tanks, amid mounting pressure from several European countries.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin underlined the urgency of the situation with Ukraine was expected to mount a counteroffensive against Russia in the coming weeks.

"We have a window of opportunity here between now and the spring... whenever they commence their operation, their counteroffensive," Austin said.

But German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters on the sidelines of the event at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany: "We still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank.

" He also denied accusations that Germany alone was blocking tank deliveries. The impression that "there is a united coalition and that Germany is standing in the way is wrong", he said.

Kyiv wants the powerful Leopard tanks to press offensives against Russian troops, but the Kremlin has warned their delivery by the West would amount to an "extremely dangerous" escalation.

Germany's hesitation on supplying the tanks has led to fierce criticism of Berlin from other countries such as Finland and Poland, which have their own stocks of Leopards but would need German approval to send them.