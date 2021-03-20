UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allies Of El Salvador Leader Bukele Win Absolute Majority In Congress

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Allies of El Salvador leader Bukele win absolute majority in Congress

San Salvador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :El Salvador's populist President Nayib Bukele will have control of Congress as of May, official results showed Friday, after his allies won 61 of 84 seats in legislative elections and dealt a severe setback to the country's traditional parties.

The New Ideas party, founded by Bukele and running for election for the first time, won 56 seats, while the Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA), through which he came to power, obtained five seats in the February 28 election, according to the final results released by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

Bukele, 39, is a harsh critic of El Salvador's traditional parties, who he accuses of abandoning the victims of the country's 1980-92 civil war.

His detractors accuse him of authoritarianism.

The new lawmakers will be seated on May 1, and with an absolute majority in parliament Bukele will have much greater power over lawmaking.

The populist leader will now be able to appoint judges to the Supreme Court and the public prosecutor's office -- institutions with which he has clashed.

He will be the first president in nearly three decades to have a majority in Congress.

Elected in 2019 for a five-year term, Bukele had trouble getting his agenda approved in a parliament dominated by two opposition parties -- the right-wing Arena and leftist FMLN, who had alternated power since the end of El Salvador's civil war.

Bukele has vowed to tackle the country's two most notorious gangs: Barrio 18 and MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha), the second of which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States.

Until 2019, El Salvador was considered one of the most violent countries in the world not actively at war, but the murder rate has fallen under Bukele's tenure.

Related Topics

Election Murder Terrorist Supreme Court World Parliament Salvador Alliance El Salvador United States Tokyo Stock Exchange February May Congress 2019 Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

9 hours ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

9 hours ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

9 hours ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

9 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.