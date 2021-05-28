UrduPoint.com
Ally Iran Hails Assad Poll Win As 'big Step' For Peace

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ally Iran hails Assad poll win as 'big step' for peace

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Key Syrian government ally Iran congratulated President Bashar al-Assad Friday on his landslide election victory, describing it as a "big step" towards restoring peace after a decade of civil war.

Official results announced late Thursday gave Assad more than 95 percent of the vote in Wednesday's election held in government-held areas, extending his grip on power for a fourth term.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates President Assad and the resilient Syrian people on their decisive victory in this election," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The successful organisation of the election and the massive turnout by the Syrian people mark a big step in establishing peace."Assad's other key ally Russia also congratulated him Friday, hailing his "decisive victory" as an "important step towards strengthening... internal stability".

