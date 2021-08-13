Almeida strengthens Tour of Poland lead with victory in fourth stage

Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Portugal's Joao Almeida, of the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, won the fourth stage of the Tour of Poland in Bukowina Tatrzanska on Thursday, strengthening his overall lead.

During an uphill finish, Almeida overtook his Slovenian rival Matej Mohoric of the Bahrain team.

Italy's Andrea Verdrame came in third place with Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski crossing the finish line just after him.

Almeida is now eight seconds ahead of Mohoric and 14 seconds ahead of Italy's Diego Ulissi of UAE.

The route to Bukowina Tatrzanska is normally considered one of the toughest stages of the Tour of Poland but this year it was made easier with the removal of two climbs.