UrduPoint.com

Almodovar Withdraws From English Film Project With Blanchett

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Almodovar withdraws from English film project with Blanchett

Madrid, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar has withdrawn from directing his first English-language feature "A Manual for Cleaning Women" starring Cate Blanchett with production to continue without him, his brother confirmed Wednesday.

"Pedro Almodovar is pulling out of the 'Manual for Cleaning Women' project which will continue with Cate Blanchett," tweeted Agustin Almodovar who jointly runs the brothers' film production company, El Deseo.

The news was first broken by entertainment website Deadline Hollywood, which said Almodovar had everything in place but "he came to the decision that he's not ready to tackle such a monumental project in English".

It gave no further details but said the search for another director was "under way".

"It has been a very painful decision for me," Almodovar told Deadline.

"I have dreamt of working with Cate for such a long time. Dirty Films has been so generous with me this whole time and I was blinded by excitement, but unfortunately, I no longer feel able to fully realise this film." The project is an adaptation of a book of 43 short stories by American author Lucia Berlin in which the 53-year-old Australian actress -- a double Oscar winner who also holds three Golden Globes -- also has a producer role through her "Dirty Films" production company.

Almodovar's withdrawal from the project, which was to have been his first full-length venture in English, will not affect Blanchett's role in the production.

The 72-year-old director, who won Oscars for "All About My Mother" (1999) and "Talk To Her" (2002), made his first English language film in 2020, a 30-minute piece called "The Human Voice" starring British actress Tilda Swinton.

Earlier this month, Almodovar wrapped up filming of "Strange Way of Life", his first Western and second English-language short starring Hollywood's Ethan Hawke and Chilean actor Pedro Pascal.

Filmed in Spain's southern Tabernas desert on the set built for Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in the West" (1968) which is currently up for sale, the 30-minute film focuses on the reunion of a rancher and a sheriff who had worked together 25 years earlier.

At the weekend, Blanchett, who is considered one of the greatest actresses of her generation, won best actress at Venice Film Festival for a second time for her role in "Tar", the story of a renowned orchestral conductor accused of inappropriate liaisons with female colleagues.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Company Sale Berlin Venice Spain Tilda Swinton Ethan Hawke Women 2020 Gold Oscar All From Best

Recent Stories

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

1 hour ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

1 hour ago
 US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

2 hours ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.