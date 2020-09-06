UrduPoint.com
Almost 12.44 Lac Domicile Certificates Issued In IIOJK Till Aug 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Almost 12.44 lac domicile certificates issued in IIOJK till Aug 31

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The authorities have said that they have issued about 12.44 lac domicile certificates across the territory till August end, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the domicile certificates issued include 2.86 lac in the Kashmir valley and 9.45 lac in Jammu division.

As per the figures, a total of 1718,887 lac applied for the issuance of the certificate, of which 1,243,996 were issued the domicile till August 31. The process of issuing domicile certificates in the territory was started in the last week of June.

After the abrogation of Kashmir-specific Article 370 on August 5 last year by the Indian government, the J&K's permanent resident certificates (PRCs) law was abolished and replaced by the new Domicile Law which was notified by New Delhi on May 18 this year.

The new domicile policy, which is aimed at changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, provides citizenship rights to both original residents of the territory as well as to non-locals.

