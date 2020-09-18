UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 25,000 Drug Pills Seized In Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Almost 25,000 drug pills seized in Turkey

HATAY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkish police seized almost 25,000 drug pills and nearly 80 kilograms (176 Pounds) of marijuana in anti-narcotics operations, security sources said on Friday.

In the central Aksaray province, police confiscated 23,000 drug pills and 79.7 kg of marijuana when they stopped a car as part of anti-narcotics effort, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two suspects in the car were arrested and referred to a local court. The court later remanded the suspects over charges of using and trafficking drugs.

Separately in the southern Hatay province, police stopped a suspected car and searched it with a sniffer dog to find 1,890 drug pills and arrested two suspects in the car. Crackdown on drugs, has, over the years, helped Turkey deal with narcoterrorism, or profits for terrorist groups from the illegal trade.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Turkey Drugs Car Hatay Media From Court

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

10 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

26 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

41 minutes ago

France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples Independen ..

4 minutes ago

Ammunition Blast Hits Iraqi Military Base in North ..

4 minutes ago

RECAST - France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.