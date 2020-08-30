UrduPoint.com
Almost 3,000 Fans To Be Allowed At Tuscany Grand Prix

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Almost 3,000 Formula One fans will be allowed to attend next month's Tuscany Grand Prix at Mugello, the Italian circuit said Saturday, ending a succession of behind closed door races this season.

The race, on the weekend of September 11-13, will also be the 1,000th in the sport for Ferrari.

However, the Italian Grand Prix, slated for Monza the week before Mugello, will remain behind closed doors, a legacy of the strict health protocols introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 2,880 fans allowed at Mugello, 2,000 can buy tickets from September 1.

The other 880 will go to Ferrari club members for the F1 race which will be a first for a Mugello circuit normally associated with the MotoGP championship.

