UrduPoint.com

'Almost 500 Civilians' Evacuated From Mariupol: Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

'Almost 500 civilians' evacuated from Mariupol: Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Almost 500 civilians have been evacuated from the battered city of Mariupol and its besieged Azovstal steel plant since a UN-led rescue operation began, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said Friday.

"We have managed to evacuate almost 500 civilians," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram. He said Kyiv will "do everything to save all its civilians and military" stuck in the devastated city, adding that the evacuations would continue.

In a separate Telegram post, Yermak said, "another stage of rescuing our people in Azovstal continues".

He said Ukraine will "give the results of this later." Ukraine's remaining soldiers in Mariupol and some civilians have been holed up in the tunnels of the huge Azovstal factory, besieged by Russian forces for weeks.

UN and Red Cross-led evacuations began last weekend.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told AFP that evacuations Friday would focus on those still stuck inside the plant.

"Today we will concentrate precisely on Azovstal," she told AFP by phone.

"The operation is starting. We are praying for its success."On Thursday a commander of Ukraine's Azov battalion, that has led the fight to defend Mariupol, pleaded for the evacuation of the remaining civilians in the plant and for help for "dying" wounded soldiers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Mariupol Post All From

Recent Stories

vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: ..

Vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

39 minutes ago
 Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using ..

Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using Special Operation's Experienc ..

33 minutes ago
 FIA launches investigation into fake videos runnin ..

FIA launches investigation into fake videos running on social media

42 minutes ago
 Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas ..

Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

42 minutes ago
 IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

42 minutes ago
 Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US requ ..

Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US request

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.