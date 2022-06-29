UrduPoint.com

Almost 80 Percent Of Population In Laos Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Almost 80 percent of population in Laos vaccinated against COVID-19

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) --:Some 5,833,738 people have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, equal to 79.5 percent of the total population, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

As of Monday, a total of 5,136,478 people have had a second dose, accounting for 70 percent of the population, according to the latest report by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health.

A total of 1,668,269 people in Laos had been given a third COVID-19 injection, equal to 22.

7 percent of the total population.

In the 12-17 age group, 659,623 people have had one vaccination, accounting for 76.2 percent of this age group. In addition, 537,578 people in this age group, equal to 62.1 percent, have had two COVID-19 vaccinations.

In the 6-11 age group, 659,447 people have had one injection, equal to 74.3 percent of this age group. In the same age group, 489,446 people have had two injections, equal to 52.4 percent of the total.

