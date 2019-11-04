UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost Half Of Americans Support Trump Impeachment, Removal: New Poll

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Almost half of Americans support Trump impeachment, removal: new poll

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Roughly half of Americans, nearly 49 percent, support US President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office, according to a new a new poll. Forty-six percent said Trump should not be impeached and removed from office in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, one year ahead of the 2020 election.

In a similar survey earlier this month, 49 percent said Trump should not be impeached and should remain in office.

A majority of respondents in the new poll, 53 percent said they approve of the impeachment inquiry, which was launched by House Democrats amid revelations that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Democratic White House hopeful and main political rival, Joe Biden and his son. Forty-four percent disapprove.

The NBC news noted that the increase in support for Trump's removal is seen mainly from Democrats and independents.

An overwhelming majority of 89 percent Democrats support the impeachment inquiry, as do 58 percent of independents. Only 9 percent of Republicans said the same thing.

Forty-three percent of independents support Trump's removal while 46 percent say he should stay in office.

Pollsters also found that Trump's job approval stands at 45 percent, while 53 percent say they do not approve of his performance in the White House.

And the president trails leading Democrats among registered voters in head-to-head hypothetical reelection matchups.

Trump trails Biden by 9 points, 50 to 41 percent, and lags behind Elizabeth Warren, also a Democratic presidential hopeful, by 8 points, 50 to 42 percent.

The poll of 900 adults, conducted between Oct. 27-30, has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine White House Trump Job Same Democrats Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

4 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

4 hours ago

Global Future Councils discuss future of technolog ..

4 hours ago

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.