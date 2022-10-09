UrduPoint.com

Along US Gulf Coast, Huge Gas Plants Jostle For Space

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022

Along US Gulf Coast, huge gas plants jostle for space

Cameron, United States, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :As war rages in Ukraine, and Europe thirsts for fuel, the liquified natural gas (LNG) industry along the US Gulf Coast is preparing to expand -- a distressing development to some nearby neighbors.

"It's our life they took here," says Travis Dardar from the doorstep of his camper trailer.

An imposing LNG export terminal -- a massive facility that receives and liquefies gas from pipelines, then transfers the LNG to ships for export -- will soon loom next to his house, forcing him and his wife to move.

Another plant is also planned where he fishes, imperiling his shrimp and oyster business.

"This is way more catastrophic than any hurricane," Dardar says, adding that people can rebuild after a hurricane.

In this marshy coastal region between Texas and Louisiana, the proliferation of LNG export terminal projects has unsettled residents, who consider the plants to be a threat to their coast, their serenity and their way of life.

"We don't know what they're going to do next. We know one thing: We can't live here," Dardar says.

