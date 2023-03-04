UrduPoint.com

Alonso Dazzles Under The Lights In Bahrain GP Second Practice

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Alonso dazzles under the lights in Bahrain GP second practice

Sakhir, Bahrain, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Fernando Alonso dazzled under the lights to set the best time for Aston Martin ahead of Red Bull's defending double world champion Max Verstappen in Friday evening's second practice at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, driving with the enthusiasm of a man half his age, clocked a best lap in one minute and 30.907 seconds to outpace the Dutchman by 0.169 seconds.

Sergio Perez was third in the second Red Bull, just 0.002 seconds adrift of his team-mate, but six-tenths clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg of Haas and Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin.

Pierre Gasly was seventh in his first day with the Alpine team ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Lando Norris of McLaren and Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo.

Alonso, in his first outing with Aston Martin after moving from Alpine to replace retired four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, confirmed the widely-held paddock view that his new team has a much-improved car and will be a threat to the established top teams.

The second 'sunset' session began in cooler conditions than those for opening practice, when Perez topped the times for Red Bull, the floodlights blazing as Stroll led the way out of the pitlane in his Aston Martin.

The air temperature had fallen from 25 degrees to 22, but more significantly the track had dropped from 40 to 27, allowing improved tyre performance and a general use of soft slick tyres.

Esteban Ocon set the early pace for Alpine before the Ferrari duo took over, Leclerc displacing Sainz on top with a lap in 1:31.

843 after six minutes, all of them exceeding Perez's earlier pace.

Hamilton, on softs, slotted into third ahead of the two Alpines as Mercedes improved in conditions that were more favourable for them.

Sporting his rainbow-coloured helmet and granted an exemption from the 'bling ban' to keep his nose stud, Hamilton appeared to be enjoying himself, before Stroll went top only to be usurped by Hulkenberg, on his first appearance for Haas, and then Perez.

The Mexican's lap of 1:31.078 did not last long as the standard-setter. Alonso clocked 1:30.907 in his Aston Martin, a lap quick enough to keep him 0.169 seconds clear of Verstappen when the champion moved up to second.

As the field moved into 'race run' mode, to analyse the durability of the hard and medium compound tyres in the conditions to be expected in qualifying and the race, Perez expressed frustration.

Having struggled to access lap time data in his cockpit, he was advised on how to use his steering wheel switches. "Man, we cannot have this," he said.

Stroll, who had cracked both of his wrists in a pre-season cycling accident, was also having problems.

Asked to compromise Turn One for a better line in Turn Two, he admitted: "I can't. Not with the hands..."New boys Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant, of McLaren and Williams respectively, wound up in 15th and 20th positions, while fellow-rookie Nyck de Vries, with one race behind him as a reserve, was 19th for Alpha Tauri, one place behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Related Topics

Accident World Cycling Car Mercedes Hamilton Man Alpine Logan Bahrain Oscar All From Ferrari Best Top Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Race McLaren Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

43 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

2 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

2 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

2 hours ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.