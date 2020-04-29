Alphabet-Google profit up despite pandemic-linked ad slump

(@FahadShabbir)

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported higher profits and revenues in the first quarter even as a coronavirus-induced economic slump hit advertising in March.

Alphabet shares climbed three percent in after-hours trades following release of earnings figures that eased fears the pandemic would devastate digital ad revenue that is the internet firm's income engine.

Alphabet reported a profit of $6.8 billion, up nearly three percent from last year, on revenue that grew 13 percent to $41 billion compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

The internet colossus said, however, that the pandemic's impact began to hit online ads, its main source of revenue and profit, in the final month of the period.

"Performance was strong during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March we experienced a significant slowdown in ad revenues," chief financial officer Ruth Porat said.

"We are sharpening our focus on executing more efficiently, while continuing to invest in our long-term opportunities."Revenue in the three months was driven by search, cloud computing offerings, and ads at video-platform YouTube according to Porat.