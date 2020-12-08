UrduPoint.com
Alphonso Davies To Make Bayern Return Against Lokomotiv

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Berlin, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Left-back Alphonso Davies is set to return from injury for Bayern Munich's home Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday with the hosts already through to the last 16 as group winners.

Davies, 20, was a key member of the Bayern team which lifted the Champions League last season, but has been out with an ankle injury since October.

"He is back in the squad, all Bayern fans can look forward to that and it's planned that he will play," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday.

However, he is short on options in defensive midfield.

Germany star Joshua Kimmich is out until at least January, while Corentin Tolisso is not yet fit, but may be ready for Saturday's league game at FC Union Berlin.

Spain veteran Javi Martinez is also carrying a knock.

