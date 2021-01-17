UrduPoint.com
Alpine F1 Bring In Brivio As Sporting Director

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Alpine F1 bring in Brivio as sporting director

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Davide Brivio has joined the Alpine F1 Team, as sporting director, the team that was formerly Renault, announced on Sunday.

"We are delighted to confirm Davide Brivio will strengthen our team ahead of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship season," Alpine said in a statement.

"His specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks." The news comes just days after the shock departure of team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

Davide, who left the MotoGP team Suzuki at the start of the month after guiding Joan Mir to the world title, will report to the Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.

"Davide joins the Alpine F1 Team with a wealth of experience and success following more than 20 years in the MotoGP World Championship," said Alpine.

Respected throughout the paddock as one of the best team managers, Brivio played a major role in rebuilding the Suzuki factory team since its return to MotoGP in 2015. Before that, he had been a Yamaha team manager and, as such, the great architect of the victories of Valentino Rossi, seven times world champion in the premier class including four times with Yamaha in the 2000s.

As well as a change in branding and leadership at the top, Alpine will also have a new driver line-up in 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo's switch to McLaren means Fernando Alonso returns to the team where he won his two world championship titles to partner Esteban Ocon.

