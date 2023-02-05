Alpine skiing: World Ski Championships 2023 races

Courchevel, France, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The February 6-19 World Ski Championships in the French resorts of Courchevel and Meribel will feature 600 male and female skiers from more than 70 countries racing in 13 events.

There are two speed races, the downhill and super-G, and three technical races, the slalom, giant slalom and parallel slalom.

The alpine combined and the team events complete the line-up over almost two weeks of racing.