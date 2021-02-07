Alpine skiing: World Ski Championships schedule

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :schedule of the finals in the February 8-21 World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (all times GMT): Feb 8 - women's alpine combined (slalom 1000, super-G 1330) Feb 9 - women's super-G (0930); men's super-G (1200) Feb 10 - men's alpine combined (slalom 0900, super-G 1230) Feb 13 - women's downhill (1000) Feb 14 - men's downhill (1000) Feb 16 - men and women's parallels (1300) Feb 17 - team parallel (1115) Feb 18 - women's giant slalom (first run 1000, second run 1230) Feb 19 - men's giant slalom (first run 0900, second run 1230)Feb 20 - women's slalom (first run 0900, second run 1230)Feb 21 - men's slalom (first run 0900, second run 1230)