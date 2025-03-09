Alternate energy – A future viable solution for industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Rapid depletion of fossil fuel reserves, volatile energy prices and growing environmental concerns had intensified global focus on alternate energy as this source was sustainable and cost effective for both domestic as well as industrial consumers.

As industries are the largest consumers of energy but often affected by energy prices or availability, especially the textile, a backbone of industrial sector and our economy. The textile sector alone had gone through a challenging situation in recent decade or half, due to costly fuel and power outage and for being massively reliant on traditional energy resources.

This non-competitive environment within the country and abroad left the textile and other sectors to serious think of shifting to other resources of energy as this transition to alternate energy solutions also presents opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, cut energy costs and enhance sustainability.

With the changing dynamics of energy, experts like Dr Muzzamal Hussain also see alternate energy more as a necessity than simply an option. “Transition to alternative energy is not just an option but a necessity for industries to remain competitive and resilient in the face of environmental and economic challenges.”

Dr Muzzamal, a Professor at National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) states that from processing up to finishing, each step of textile production process needs a considerable amount of energy, heavily relying on sources like natural gas and electricity derived from fossil fuels.

“Industrial sector has long relied on coal, oil and natural gas to power its operations. However, these conventional energy sources contribute significantly to environmental pollution and instable businesses due to fluctuating fuel prices,” Dr Muzzamal said.

“Textile is a major sector contributing 8.5% to the national GDP and industrial labor force up to 40% but still facing challenges like power tariff and energy shortage,” he said. “This sector has been on decline for several years due to energy issues as well as tightening international regulations and strict emission targets.”

“Therefore, he said, the industries should explore alternative energy solutions that offer long-term sustainability without compromising efficiency and profitability,” he advised.

Muhammad Waqas, an educationist and industrialist mentioned to numerous sources of alternate energy available in Pakistan and stressed to launch awareness campaign because many industries have limited knowledge of direct correlation between energy inefficiencies and increased carbon dioxide levels.

“Solar is one of the most accessible renewable energy source for industrial applications. Once installed, the solar energy systems provide free electricity, also lowering long-term operational costs,” Waqas said. “With advancements in energy storage technologies, the solar power can now be stored for use during non-sunny hours, making it a more reliable energy source.

”

He said that the wind energy, hydropower, biomass energy, geothermal energy, tidal and wave energy, etc. are also other alternative energy sources. “Modern wind turbines can also achieve high efficiency rates, making them a viable solution for industrial energy needs.”

Waqas said the hydropower has long been a reliable energy source, offering consistent and efficient electricity generation. “It provides steady and predictable energy output unlike solar and wind and it is a preferred option for the industries requiring continuous power. Hydropower plants operate at maximum efficiency rate ensuring optimal energy utilization. They have long life spans, often running for decades if properly maintenance.”

He also mentioned to bio-energy and biomass noting them as other sustainable alternative for industries looking to reduce waste and lower carbon emissions. “The bioenergy can be used for electricity generation, heating and biofuels. One of its key advantages is waste reduction as the industries can repurpose organic byproducts into a valuable energy source.”

Amidst the suggestions of experts, the members of Textile Association mention to numerous challenges they face during shift to alternate resources of energy.

“Though there are advantages of alternate energy, yet we still face some challenges in adopting these modes of energy,” remarked Akhtar Ali, ex-office bearer of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA).

“One of the Primary barriers is high initial investment required for setting up renewable energy infrastructure,” he said. “Since the long-term savings and sustainability benefits outweigh the upfront costs, so many Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) find it difficult to allocate necessary funds for transition.”

“The intermittency issues also pose challenges for solar and wind energy as their output depends on weather conditions,” he said. “Hence, the industries are investing in advanced energy storage solutions such as lithium-ion batteries and solid-state battery technologies which enhance reliability by storing excess energy for later use.”

Akhtar Ali said, technological barriers also play role in slowing down transition as some industries require specialized equipment to integrate renewable energy sources into their existing operations. “Regulatory hurdles complicate adoption of alternative energy and industries face complex policies, approval processes and compliance requirements before implementing large-scale renewable energy projects.”

Now despite all challenges, the future of alternative energy in industrial sector looks promising, driven by continuous advancements in technology, policy support and corporate sustainability initiatives. The energy storage innovations are playing a pivotal role in overcoming intermittency issues, allowing industries to store renewable energy and maintain a consistent power supply.

