AlUla, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) listed AlUla's Jabal Ikmah in its Memory of the World Register, years after Al-Hijr (Mada'in Salih) archeological site in AlUla governorate became the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's first World Heritage Site to be inscribed in 2008.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announced the new Saudi achievement in coordination with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science after the Harrat Uwayrid entered UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) program last year.

Jabal Ikmah is one of the most prominent historic sites in AlUla and is designated as one of the largest open-air libraries in the Arabian Peninsula. It includes hundreds of carved inscriptions and stone carvings along the mountain made in different eras and civilizations, some thousands of years ago.

The listing of Jabal Ikmah on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register constitutes a model for cooperation to develop AlUla into a pioneering global destination for cultural and natural heritage.

Such cooperation binds RCU with UNESCO and a network of global partners to the commission, including ICOMOS Saudi Arabia, the Louvre Museum, and the French Agency for AlUla Development (AFALULA).

Jabal Ikmah is one of the five central districts of the Journey Through Time Masterplan, and it embodies the convergence of nature and history in AlUla as part of projects to develop the natural and cultural environment and highlight cultural depth.

As part of the RCU efforts to preserve heritage, the Journey Through Time Masterplan included establishing the "Kingdoms Institute" in Dadan Oasis, whose design is inspired by the Dadanian civilization.

The institute includes several archaeological programs and research studies. It will specialize in studying and analyzing artifacts, their contents, the stories behind them, and the most prominent advanced scientific methodologies and international practices for archaeological excavation and heritage preservation.

RCU aims to share the legacy of the governorate with the world through various means of partnerships to help explore its features and natural and cultural environment.

This emanates from the commission's commitment to double the importance of the historical status of the governorate and highlight its cultural features to achieve the goals of AlUla Vision, which are consistent with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

In the past few days, the commission, in partnership with UNESCO, issued the first newsletter of the "Memory of the Arab World" program to highlight AlUla's legacy and the importance of documenting heritage, enriching civilizations, and cultural communication.

The bulletin included promoting awareness about the cultural diversity and heritage in AlUla. It also shed light on various inscriptions that display the unique history of the governorate and the different cultural meanings that aim to enhance communication between civilizations.

This reflects efforts to protect the historical, natural, and cultural sites of AlUla and promote a common understanding of the importance of documentary heritage as a gateway for education and dialogue between cultures.