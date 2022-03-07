UrduPoint.com

Aluminium, Copper Prices Hit Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

London, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Aluminium and copper prices struck record highs Monday on supply fears linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Aluminium reached $4,026.50, the first time the lightweight metal had breached $4,000 per tonne. Copper's new record stood at $10,845 per tonne.

Commodities have been red hot since Russia's assault on its neighbour, with gold on Monday back above $2,000 an ounce thanks to the metal's status as a haven investment.

Also on Monday, nickel prices rocketed by more than 25 percent and oil prices soared close to $140 a barrel, reaching the highest levels in nearly 14 years.

