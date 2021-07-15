UrduPoint.com
Alun Wyn Jones In Lions Squad For Final Pre-Test Match

Thu 15th July 2021

Alun Wyn Jones in Lions squad for final pre-Test match

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Alun Wyn Jones was on Thursday named in the British and Irish Lions matchday 23 for a match against the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will captain a completely new team in the final match for the tourists before the first Test against the Springboks at the same venue on July 24.

Wyn Jones, who was due to captain the tour party before being injured in a pre-tour match against Japan on June 26, was named among the replacements despite only arriving in South Africa on Thursday.

The Welsh lock forward was initially ruled out of the tour with a dislocated shoulder but made a remarkable recovery.

England fly-half Marcus Smith will make his Lions debut after joining the squad earlier in the week while Irish centre Robbie Henshaw returns to action after recovering from a hamstring injury.

In the aftermath of a 17-13 midweek loss to South Africa A on Wednesday, coach Warren Gatland said, "It's an important game as it's the final chance for the coaching group to see the players perform prior to the start of the Test series.

"For the matchday 23 it's their last opportunity to stake a claim for a Test place, so I expect to see a highly motivated group of players." Gatland said the Lions had come through a highly physical match against South Africa "pretty much intact" although full-back Liam Williams will have to go through a return-to-play protocol after suffering a head injury.

"We learnt a lot from Wednesday's game and I hope the defeat will serve us well. There are still some areas of the game we need to tighten up on, particularly reducing our turnover rate." Lions team (15-1) Stuart Hogg (capt); Josh Adams, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Marcus Smith, Ali Price; Jack Conan, Hamish Watson, Tadhg Beirne; Jonny Hill, Adam Beard; Tadhg Furlong, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Rory SutherlandReplacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Zander Fagerson, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Simmonds, Gareth Davies, Chris Harris, Louis Rees-ZammitCoach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

