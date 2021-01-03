Alvarado stops Kriel to retain IBF light flyweight crown

Washington, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Nicaragua's Felix Alvarado stopped South Africa's DeeJay Kriel after 99 seconds of the 10th round on Saturday to retain his International Boxing Federation light flyweight title.

Making his US debut in Dallas, Texas, Alvarado improved to 36-2 with his 31st stoppage inside the distance.

Kriel, a former IBF strawweight world champion, fell to 16-2 with one drawn. The 25-year-old from Johannesburg was knocked to the canvas in the second and fourth rounds.

Alvarado stretched his win streak to 18 fights since losing to Argentina's Juan Carlos Reveco by decision for a flyweight title in June 2014.

It marked the second time Alvarado, whose twin brother Rene fights at super featherweight, has defended the IBF crown he took from Filipino Randy Petalcorin in 2018.

Alvarado, 31, defended for the first time in May 2019 by taking a 12-round decision from Japan's Reiya Konishi in Kobe in May 2019. Alvarado had not fought since then due to the Covid-19 pandemic.