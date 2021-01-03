UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alvarado Stops Kriel To Retain IBF Light Flyweight Crown

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:50 AM

Alvarado stops Kriel to retain IBF light flyweight crown

Washington, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Nicaragua's Felix Alvarado stopped South Africa's DeeJay Kriel after 99 seconds of the 10th round on Saturday to retain his International Boxing Federation light flyweight title.

Making his US debut in Dallas, Texas, Alvarado improved to 36-2 with his 31st stoppage inside the distance.

Kriel, a former IBF strawweight world champion, fell to 16-2 with one drawn. The 25-year-old from Johannesburg was knocked to the canvas in the second and fourth rounds.

Alvarado stretched his win streak to 18 fights since losing to Argentina's Juan Carlos Reveco by decision for a flyweight title in June 2014.

It marked the second time Alvarado, whose twin brother Rene fights at super featherweight, has defended the IBF crown he took from Filipino Randy Petalcorin in 2018.

Alvarado, 31, defended for the first time in May 2019 by taking a 12-round decision from Japan's Reiya Konishi in Kobe in May 2019. Alvarado had not fought since then due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World Kobe Johannesburg Dallas Argentina Japan South Africa May June 2018 2019 From Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

9 hours ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

9 hours ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.