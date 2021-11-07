UrduPoint.com

Alvarez Knocks Out Plant To Make Super Middleweight History

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

Alvarez knocks out Plant to make super middleweight history

Las Vegas, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made history Saturday, knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first undisputed world super middleweight champion by unifying all four major belts.

The 31-year-old Alvarez added the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA and WBO straps in a winner-takes-all showdown to join an exclusive club.

Alvarez knocked Plant down twice in the 11th the first time with a left hook followed up by a right uppercut.

Plant got up but was wobbly and still in a fog as Alvarez chased him around the ring. Alvarez pummelled Plant with rights and lefts to drop him for good at 1:05 of the round.

The Mexican seized the WBA and WBC titles by defeating Callum Smith in December 2020, defended them successfully by overpowering Avni Yildirim in February and then clobbered Billy Joe Saunders six months ago to grab the WBO belt.

Alvarez came into the bout as a heavy favourite to become the first Mexican four-belt champion.

Alvarez won all four 168 pound belts within a year to also become just the sixth fighter since the WBO began sanctioning world title fights in 1988 to hold all four belts from boxing's separate governing bodies simultaneously.

Only five other boxers -- Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super-lightweight) and Josh Taylor (super-lightweight) -- have held all four belts.

