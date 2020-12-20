Alvarez overpowers Callum Smith to claim two titles

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Mexican pound for pound champ Saul "Canelo" Alvarez ended the longest layoff of his career on Saturday, capturing two world super middleweight titles by beating previously undefeated Callum Smith with a unanimous decision in Texas.

Three division champion Alvarez claimed the vacant WBC title and Smith's WBA version of the 168-pound belt, overcoming a stark height difference as he moved up in weight class for the fight in front of a pandemic-limited crowd at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Alvarez improved to 54-1-2 with 36 knockouts while Smith suffered the first defeat of his pro career and dropped to 27-1, 19 knockouts.