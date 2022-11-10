Amateur artists learn art of calligraphy at PNCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A number of art students and artists from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday received training in calligraphy art by renowned calligraphic artist Riffat Khattak at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

Riffat revived the tradition of Islamic calligraphy through `Takhti, Qalam and Dawaat' while he is known for watercolor paintings on a variety of subjects including nature, culture and people, besides Islamic calligraphic paintings.

The workshop was part of week-long art activities organised by Nomad Art Gallery and PNCA to celebrate the cultural diversity of Pakistan and create social harmony through soft expressions of art. The activities including a group art exhibition, performance, workshops, storytelling and seminar by various artists will continue till November 16 titled "Diversity and Social Harmony" featuring traditional and contemporary arts.

"Calligraphy is an art form that combines the art techniques with the message of peace and harmony through Quranic verses and letters portrayed with different mediums.

" "Those who practice calligraphy, consider it as a field of love and devotion that portray divine rhythmic beauty and exaltation in the spiritual domain. Islamic calligraphy has strong components of communicative vehicles in the shape of its words in all the known languages of the world, which is governed by strict rules," Riffat said while talking to APP.

The artist believes that the art of Islamic calligraphy was "fading fast due to digitalisation" of scripts of local languages in Pakistan which "needs to be revived". With this innovative approach, Riffat has revamped the art of calligraphy and used a rather unconventional style to beautifully keep this art alive, reflecting the 99 Names of Allah.

Riffat also derives inspiration from the fascinating aesthetics of calligraphy on mosques in Turkey and Sufi tradition reflected by the whirling dervishes of Konya.

The students and amateur artists termed the workshop as an excellent opportunity to utilise their time in healthy activities and get extra skills to boost their talent.