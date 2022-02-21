Amateur singers demand resuming of PNCA Online Talent Hunt music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Amateur singers on Monday demanded resuming of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Online Talent Hunt music edition, a popular platform for emerging singers.

PNCA talent hunt edition was aimed to promote music through weekly music competitions among young singers.

The programme was an initiative to discover melodious voices and used to be held on weekly basis audition.

The online talent hunt was helping those who were eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform.

He said that Lok Virsa would continue its efforts to provide opportunities to talented singers.

Tabla player Iqbal Ali said that the new talent from across the country was participating in the competitions in various categories.

"The categories include, instrumental performance and singing," he said.

Amateur artist Nauman Saleemi said that PNCA was also providing opportunities to the winners and special nominees in concerts and music functions.

He said that PNCA should resume this programme to provide young artists an opportunity.

The winners of the PNCA Talent Hunt would be awarded three awards including Winner People's Choice, Winner Jury Award and Winner Jury Award.

It may be mentioned here that the online Talent Hunt programme was closed soon after tragic accident of ex- Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed.