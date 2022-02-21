UrduPoint.com

Amateur Singers Demand Resuming Of PNCA Online Talent Hunt Music Edition

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Amateur singers demand resuming of PNCA Online Talent Hunt music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Amateur singers on Monday demanded resuming of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Online Talent Hunt music edition, a popular platform for emerging singers.

PNCA talent hunt edition was aimed to promote music through weekly music competitions among young singers.

The programme was an initiative to discover melodious voices and used to be held on weekly basis audition.

The online talent hunt was helping those who were eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform.

He said that Lok Virsa would continue its efforts to provide opportunities to talented singers.

Tabla player Iqbal Ali said that the new talent from across the country was participating in the competitions in various categories.

"The categories include, instrumental performance and singing," he said.

Amateur artist Nauman Saleemi said that PNCA was also providing opportunities to the winners and special nominees in concerts and music functions.

He said that PNCA should resume this programme to provide young artists an opportunity.

The winners of the PNCA Talent Hunt would be awarded three awards including Winner People's Choice, Winner Jury Award and Winner Jury Award.

It may be mentioned here that the online Talent Hunt programme was closed soon after tragic accident of ex- Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Music Young May From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

1 hour ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United ..

PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>