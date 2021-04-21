Amateurs Rumilly make French Cup semis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Fourth division Rumilly Vallieres qualified for the French Cup semi-finals on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over second-tier Toulouse.

Some of French football's top outfits play Wednesday in other quarter-finals with Lyon taking on Monaco, and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain playing Angers.

But the team from the Upper Savoy mountainous region near the Italian and Swiss borders Rumilly Vallieres could find themselves with familiar foes in the draw for the semis if another fourth-tier team Canet Roussillon beat Montpellier later Tuesday.

Their win provides a refreshing reminder of the joys of open competition at a time when a group of elite clubs have announced plans to organise a closed shop European Super League.