Amazon Adds 10,000 UK Jobs After US Hiring Spree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Amazon adds 10,000 UK jobs after US hiring spree

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :US e-commerce giant Amazon announced Friday that it will create more than 10,000 new jobs in Britain, a day after a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic.

The expansion, equivalent to one fifth of its UK workforce, will take its total staff in the country to more than 55,000 by the end of this year.

The announcement came one day after Amazon revealed plans to add 75,000 jobs in the United States and Canada.

"We're creating thousands of good jobs across the UK from a diverse range of roles with excellent pay and benefits," said Amazon's UK Country Manager John Boumphrey in the statement.

