Amazon announces first fulfillment center in St. Lucie County of U.S. Florida

Fri 06th August 2021

SAN FRANCISCO,, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, U.S. state of Florida.

The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs that pay at least 15 U.S. Dollars per hour.

Employees at the more than one-million-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods, the announcement said.

"We're excited to expand our network to better serve our customers in Port St.

Lucie," said Mark Marzano, director of operations at Amazon.

"The city of Port St. Lucie is thrilled to be home to the latest Amazon fulfillment center. At more than 1 million square feet, the building will be the largest in Port St. Lucie," said Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Shannon Martin.

Amazon currently employs more than 52,000 full-time associates throughout the state of Florida and has fulfillment and sortation centers in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville, the company said.

