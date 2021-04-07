UrduPoint.com
Amazon Backs Biden On Tax Hike, Infrastructure Plan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Amazon said Tuesday it supports President Joe Biden's proposal for a corporate tax increase to fund infrastructure improvements, saying it should be part of a "balanced solution that maintains or enhances US competitiveness." Chief executive Jeff Bezos made the comment in a statement days after Biden singled out the US technology and e-commerce giant for avoiding income taxes as he proposed to boost the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.

"We support the Biden administration's focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said.

"We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides -- both on the specifics of what's included as well as how it gets paid for (we're supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate).

" Bezos added: "We look forward to Congress and the administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances US competitiveness." Amazon has been the target of critics for years who claim it pays little or no corporate taxes. The company has defended its policies, saying that its investments offset taxes as intended by the tax code.

Biden is proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure program funded in part by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, and cracking down on the use of tax havens.

Last month, Biden cited a 2019 study showing 91 Fortune 500 companies, "the biggest companies in the world, including Amazon... pay not a single, solitary penny of Federal income tax," adding, "That is just wrong."

