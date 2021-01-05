Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase to disband health venture

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan will disband Haven, the joint venture aimed at lowering health care costs for their US employees, just three years after launching.

The announcement Monday means the three major American companies admitted defeat in their attempt to address one of the most vexing and longstanding problems for employers and employees alike in the world's largest economy.

Haven said on its website that the venture would end in late February, although the companies plan to "continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations." The company did not elaborate on the decision and did not respond to a request for comment, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the venture produced some success.

"We're proud of the progress the Haven team made exploring a wide range of healthcare solutions, including pilots at our company to make Primary care easier to access and insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use," he said in a note to employees.

Jeff Bezos's Amazon, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and financial giant JPMorgan Chase announced in January 2018 the plan to create a nonprofit health care plan to "provide US employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent health care at a reasonable cost."The trio aimed to become a disruptor in the health care industry just as Amazon has in retail, using their combined data, technology, buying power and customer contacts to improve delivery while cutting costs.

The companies did not specify how many people would benefit under the new program, but a source told AFP at the time domestic employees of the companies and their dependents likely amount to at least a million workers nationwide.