UrduPoint.com

Amazon Cloud And Ad Revenue Grows As Shoppers Remain Cautious

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Amazon cloud and ad revenue grows as shoppers remain cautious

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Online retail titan Amazon on Thursday reported that its cloud and ads units helped it beat earnings expectations in the first quarter of this year despite shoppers and businesses being more careful about spending.

"For the first time in several quarters, Amazon may finally have a bit of wind at its back," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Andrew Lipsman.

Amazon shares spiked more than 10 percent shortly after release of the earnings figures, only to sink slightly below the day's closing price as it warned that customers were remaining watchful of their budgets.

Amazon reported a profit of $3.2 billion on revenue that climbed 9 percent to $127.4 billion in the quarter.

The net income was about a billion Dollars more than analysts had forecast.

"There's a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers, particularly amidst an uncertain economy," said Amazon chief executive said Andy Jassy.

"Our Stores business is continuing to improve the cost to serve in our fulfillment network while increasing the speed with which we get products into the hands of customers." Jassy in March laid out a plan to cut 9,000 more jobs from the online retail giant's workforce, following the 18,000 that were axed in January.

The layoffs account for a smaller percentage of Amazon's total workforce, which ran up to 1.5 million people in December 2022, than the cuts seen at some other tech giants.

Jassy told workers that the extra layoffs were necessary as the company seeks to downsize after years of hiring, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic when people turned to the internet for shopping.

Amazon said that the number of packages handled by a "Robin" robotic system used across its operations in North America and Europe eclipsed a billion during the quarter.

Robin uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to help workers sort and handle packages being shipped to Amazon customers, according to the company.

Amazon's AWS cloud computing unit saw revenue climb 16 percent to $21.4 billion, but costs ate into operating income, which tallied $5.1 billion as compared to $6.5 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, according to the earnings report.

"Amazon's stronger-than-expected performance for its key profit centers of AWS and advertising indicate that the enterprise and the digital ad sectors may be turning the corner," analyst Lipsman said.

AWS is prioritizing long-term customer relationships as it "navigates companies spending more cautiously in this macro environment," Jassy said.

Microsoft's results for the first three months of the year also pleased investors this week, lifted by its industry-leading business cloud products.

The company founded by Bill Gates reported that revenue from Cloud and AI offerings more than offset drops in money made from licensing Windows software to computer makers, as sales suffer in that market.

Meanwhile, Google parent Alphabet this week reported that its cloud computing business turned a profit for the first time since it began reporting separate figures for that unit.

"I'm pleased with the ongoing momentum in cloud," Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said on an earnings call.

Alphabet beat market expectations in the first quarter of 2023 in a sign that the search engine behemoth is regaining its footing.

The internet titan became a focus of worry when Microsoft-backed ChatGPT was released and quickly went viral late last year.

The Windows maker has added the technology to its Bing search engine and office software.

The search giant has since rushed out Bard, its own version of the language-based AI, but the release was seen as clumsy and has so far disappointed observers and company insiders, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Internet Google Technology Business Europe Company Bill Gates Same Price Enterprise Money January March May December Market Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

3 hours ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

11 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

11 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

11 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.