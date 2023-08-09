Open Menu

Amazon Cooperation Urgent Given Climate Crisis: Brazilian President

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Amazon cooperation urgent given climate crisis: Brazilian president

BRASILIA, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) --:The "severe worsening of the climate crisis" gives urgency to strengthening cooperation between the Amazon countries, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Tuesday.

He made the remarks during the opening of the Amazon Summit, officially known as the 4th Meeting of Presidents of States Parties to the Amazon Cooperation Treaty, held in Belem in northern Brazil.

"It has never been so urgent to resume and expand this cooperation. The challenges of our era and the opportunities that arise require joint action," he said.

According to Lula, the summit would focus on three main proposals: promoting a new vision of sustainable and inclusive development in the region, combining environmental protection with the generation of decent jobs, and defending the rights of the Amazon's indigenous groups.

"It will be necessary to reconcile environmental protection with social inclusion, promoting science and technology, and innovation, stimulating the local economy, fighting against international crime, and respecting the rights of indigenous peoples and traditional communities, as well as their ancestral knowledge," he said.

The Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, established in 1995, is the world's only bloc born with a socio-environmental mission, said Lula.

Present at the two-day summit were leaders and senior officials from the treaty's eight signatory countries: Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, as well as representatives of invited countries.

Related Topics

World Technology Belem Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Peru Suriname Colombia Guyana Venezuela From Jobs

Recent Stories

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

3 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

7 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

15 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous