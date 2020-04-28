UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Defends Virus Safety Efforts Amid Fresh Protests

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Amazon defends virus safety efforts amid fresh protests

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Amazon on Monday defended its coronavirus safety efforts as it faced renewed protests from warehouse workers, which have drawn support from some of the US giant's technology employees.

Warehouse protest organizers, which include activist groups in several parts of the United States, said more than 50 employees walked out of an Amazon warehouse in Minnesota on Sunday and 2,000 signed a petition demanding that Amazon extend its paid leave policy set to be curtailed on April 30.

The latest actions stemmed from a recent decision by Amazon not to extend uncapped unpaid time off for distribution center employees facing increased workloads due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.

"You basically have to chose between your job and getting your family sick," Rachel Belz, who works at an Amazon fulfillment center in New Jersey, said on a conference call with the press.

"What we need is for Amazon to not only be a little more humane, but to step up safety-wise and act like they care about us as a community." Activists said workers in more than 130 Amazon facilities across the US have tested positive for COVID-19.

The protests drew support from Amazon's technology employees, more than 500 of whom participated in a "sick out" Friday in solidarity with the warehouse workers, according to organizers.

A group called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said the solidarity action was aimed to protest Amazon's firing of people speaking out against the company.

Rachael Lighty, an Amazon spokesperson, said the accusations of failing to ramp up safety efforts were "simply unfounded." "Nothing is more important than the safety of our teams," Lighty said in an emailed statement.

"Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with health authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and teams." The company said employees required in the workplace have a range of paid and unpaid leave options and that anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine would get two weeks in addition to the standard five weeks paid leave.

"In addition, we are providing flexibility with leave of absence options, including expanding the policy to cover COVID-19 circumstances, such as high-risk individuals or school closures," Lighty said.

"We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available, and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances."Lighty added that Amazon has extended its increased hourly pay through May 16 along with double overtime pay in the US and Canada.

Related Topics

Firing Protest Technology Canada Company Job United States April May Sunday Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian Foreign Minister rev ..

1 minute ago

Commercial centres and shopping malls must adminis ..

31 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

1 hour ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah launches disinfection pods to optimise sa ..

1 hour ago

Gargash receives Somali FM&#039;s call

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.